PSG agree free summer transfer for Skriniar but will try to get centre-back to Parc des Princes earlier for €20m

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter centre-back is set to join the Ligue 1 leaders in June after penning a contract. But the club will reportedly try to secure Skriniar's signature before then, hoping to convince Inter to sell their star man in the next few days, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Inter are reluctant to sell before the winter window closes, holding out for a €20 million ($22m/£17.5m) offer. Skriniar reportedly agreed on personal terms with PSG last summer, but Inter blocked any potential move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG find themselves shorthanded at centre-back, with Presenel Kimpembe out and Danilo Pereira struggling for form.

WHAT NEXT FOR SKRINIAR? The centre-back appears set for PSG this summer, but may well make a move before if the French club are willing to pay up.