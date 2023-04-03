'We don't give it our all' - PSG's effort SLAMMED by Danilo Pereira after Lyon loss

- Danilo slams PSG performance
- Players do not "give their all"
- PSG loss 0-1 to Lyon
WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain suffered their fifth defeat in the league this season and their second defeat in the last four games as they went down 0-1 against Lyon on Sunday.
The Portuguese international expressed his disappointment after the loss and suggested that the halfhearted efforts of the PSG players are hurting the club - and hinted at a lack of respect on their part.
WHAT THEY SAID? Speaking to Prime Video Sport France, Pereira said, "We don't respect the organization. We don't give it our all. If we don't give everything at home it will be difficult to win. We are going through a difficult phase, we have to wake up because our opponents are only 6 points away. We have to change a lot of things, but that's not for me to say."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning Ligue 1 champions have already been knocked out of the French Cup and the Champions League, and Sunday's loss reduced their lead at the top of the table to six points.
WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Christophe Galtier's side next take on Nice in a Ligue 1 clash on April 8.