Pope Francis a fan of Lisandro Martinez?! Signed shirt of Man Utd defender presented to supreme pontiff during Vatican visit

WHAT HAPPENED? Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, and religious leaders were granted a private audience with Pope Francis at The Vatican on Thursday. The delegation met to discuss climate change but also took the opportunity to gift Pope Francis with a framed Manchester United shirt signed by Argentinian player Lisandro Martinez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez has seen his debut season at Manchester United ended prematurely because of injury. The Argentina international has undergone surgery on a fractured metatarsal and is now focusing on his recovery.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are in action on Thursday against Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The tie is level at 2-2 ahead of the second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.