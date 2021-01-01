Pogba ‘all about winning’ at Man Utd and will be ‘angry’ again when Red Devils lose

The France international midfielder netted another crucial goal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to help them to victory away at Fulham

Paul Pogba admits he is “all about winning” at and will be “angry” again when the Red Devils start to come unstuck.

Losses have been few and far between for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side of late.

United are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League outings, with a run that has included outings against the likes of , and stretching back to a 1-0 reversal at home to on November 1.

Across their last 19 fixtures in all competitions, the Red Devils have stumbled just three times – with those setbacks dropping them out of the and .

A welcome return to form in the English top-flight has lifted a rejuvenated outfit to the top of the table, with that standing cemented with a hard-fought 2-1 win away at .

Solskjaer’s side trailed again in that contest, as has become the norm on their travels this season, but the predatory instincts of Edinson Cavani and a stunning strike from Pogba got them over the line.

A feel good factor has returned to Old Trafford, with a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign shrugged off, and those who have faced questions of their form and future are starting to thrive once more.

World Cup winner Pogba falls into that category, having sparked plenty of transfer talk, but he is playing with a smile on his face at present.

He told BT Sport after putting in a match-winning performance at Craven Cottage, to go with the one he recently delivered at : “I love winning.

“It’s all about winning. I will always be happy when I win, and I will always be happy when I’m on the pitch. Today we won, so I’m happy. The day we lose I’ll be angry again. This is me.”

United have reached the halfway point of their season with 40 points taken from 19 games.

They are just two points clear of arch-rivals Manchester City, who boast a game in hand, while only eight points separate the top seven.

Pogba is expecting a thrilling fight to the finish in an intriguing title tussle, with the international adding: “It’s the Premier League, so it’s always hard.

“It’ll never be easy and we know there are big teams as well close with us on points, so we have to do us. That’s it.”

United’s attention is about to switch back to knockout football, with another meeting with Liverpool in the fourth round of the next on the agenda for Solskjaer’s side.