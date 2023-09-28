Is history repeating itself for Noni Madueke? Mauricio Pochettino gives blunt response after leaving winger out of Carabao Cup win over Brighton

Noni Madueke was omitted from the Chelsea team for their Carabao Cup victory over Brighton and Mauricio Pochettino has revealed why.

Madueke missed midweek clash

Chelsea beat Brighton 1-0

Madueke dropped by 'choice'

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino made five alterations to his line-up from the Premier League match against Aston Villa last Sunday, giving Cole Palmer, Ian Maatsen, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Marc Cucurella opportunities to shine. Madueke, who scored in the 2-1 victory against AFC Wimbledon in the previous round of the Carabao Cup, was not included in the matchday line-up. This season, Madueke has only played 44 minutes in the Premier League, but Pochettino has stated that the winger is not out with an injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: Following Chelsea's victory at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino was questioned about Madueke's absence: "It’s about choice, it’s about choice. Election."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to a goal from Nicolas Jackson in the second half. Pochettino's team will now host Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have struggled through the start of the season and will take on Fulham next on Monday, October 2.