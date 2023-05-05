Phil Foden’s insane Premier League title record for Man City labelled a ‘disgrace’ by Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand calls Phil Foden's amazing title record a disgrace as Manchester City look destined to lift the title again.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has stated his disbelief at the possibility of Phil Foden being inducted into an elite list. Foden, who turns 23 on the last day of the campaign, is tipped to lift the Premier League title for the fifth time in his career with Man City leading Arsenal in the league. While Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Ederson would all get inducted into the list, Foden would walk into it at a very early age.

WHAT THEY SAID: While talking on his FIVE YouTube channel (via The Mirror), Ferdinand was discussing the players who could get inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame in the future. “Kevin De Bruyne is the first name everyone is mentioning

“Arsene Wenger mentioned him last night when he was asked [about current players joining the Hall of Fame] and I agree. I think Mohamed Salah will end up in there. Erling Haaland. He can go in there after just one season! Haaland could jump in there right now and be comfortable," stated the former English defender.

Amazed by Foden's accomplishments, Ferdinand stated “Who’s a young player who I think will end up in there? Phil Foden. Did you know that Foden, potentially at the end of this season, if Man City win the Premier League… he will have five titles. He’s 23 years old! It’s a disgrace, an absolute disgrace.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City are on the verge of winning their third successive Premier League title after hurdling over Arsenal in the title race. The young English forward would have added a fifth English title to his kitty if the Sky Blues finish at the top of the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR PHIL FODEN? The young winger recently reached the landmark of 10 goals in the Premier League campaign against West Ham United and will look to add to his tally when the Sky Blues travel to Spain to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.