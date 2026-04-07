Pérez prefers Vinícius to Mbappé... A shocking statement that redraws the map of Real Madrid’s stars

It seems the controversy surrounding French star Kylian Mbappé’s performances for Real Madrid will continue to rage within the corridors of the club.

Whilst the young striker continues to score goals with undeniable flair, he faces growing criticism for what is described as his failure to provide defensive support to his teammates.

Some Real Madrid fans have launched a website called mbappe2029.com, which displays a live countdown to the remaining duration of Mbappé’s contract, which expires in June 2029.

It is not just the countdown; the website also constantly updates the total amount of money the club has paid the French striker since he joined in the summer of 2024.

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In this context, Juanma Castano, presenter of the famous radio programme "El Partidazo de Cope", sparked a debate when he revealed a strong opinion regarding Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

During his latest appearance on the programme, Castanjo bluntly highlighted the Real Madrid president’s stance towards the French player: “Florentino prefers Vinícius to Mbappé.”

The presenter explained that although Pérez had spent six full transfer windows trying to sign the French star, his view of the pair within the team’s system had changed after watching them play together on the pitch, noting that the Real Madrid president now “prefers Vinícius more” following this shared experience.

This statement comes in the midst of a season marked by fluctuations in Los Blancos’ form, with Vinícius Júnior standing out for his performance, which combines attacking flair with defensive commitment, in contrast to Mbappé’s exceptional potential, which is still seeking to fully align with the club’s identity.