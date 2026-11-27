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Pep Guardiola has lifted the lid on his failed attempt to lure Neymar to Bayern Munich during the summer the Brazilian superstar moved to Barcelona. The former Manchester City boss, who was starting his tenure in Germany at the time, admitted he held secret talks to convince the forward to snub Camp Nou.

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How Guardiola tried to hijack Neymar's Barcelona move

Looking back on his managerial career during an appearance on Romario TV, Guardiola admitted he once hoped to manage the Brazilian forward. In 2013, as Neymar prepared to leave Santos, the Catalan coach was transitioning from Barcelona to take charge at Bayern Munich.

Sensing an opportunity before his former side could finalise the deal, Guardiola approached the youngster at a UEFA meeting. The pair subsequently held a private chat in a hotel to discuss football, where the tactician pitched a switch to Germany instead.

Guardiola recalls his secret Bayern pitch

Speaking on Romario TV, Guardiola detailed how close he came to intervening before Neymar committed to the Catalan club.

“At a UEFA meeting, when I was leaving Barcelona for Bayern, I heard that he was going to Barca, but it wasn’t all set, so I tried to convince him to go to Bayern. We talked a bit about football in a hotel, and then he made a good decision and went to Barcelona,” he said.

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Despite failing to persuade the forward to move to Munich, the manager acknowledged that choosing Camp Nou proved to be the right call.

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Admiration for Barca's 'unbeatable' trio and loyalty over Messi

Guardiola's admiration stemmed from facing Santos ahead of Club World Cup 2011 final, a side that also featured Danilo and Elano.

He added: “I would have loved to have coached him. I thought he was a player, at his peak, a player of the highest level, with such fluidity, beauty, and courage... When we played the 2011 final against Santos with Danilo and Elano, that year we watched the videos and I said ‘what a player’, an impressive player, I would have been delighted to coach him. That Barcelona team with him, [Lionel] Messi, and [Luis] Suarez was unbeatable, the best attacking trio I’ve ever seen.”

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Asked whether he ever tried to sign Messi after leaving Barcelona, Guardiola insisted his loyalty prevented any approach: “No, I never reached out to him. I’m a Barca fan.”

What lies ahead for Guardiola after Man City exit?

Guardiola is currently on a self-imposed sabbatical after leaving Manchester City at the end of last season, calling time on a trophy-laden decade in England. Drained after 18 years on the touchline, the Catalan tactician is taking at least a year away from management and remains in no rush to return.

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During the same interview, Guardiola revealed he felt "embarrassed" to reject an approach from Italy in July, explaining that the timing forced him to step back. However, he confirmed that leading a national team remains his sole unfulfilled ambition and will be his "next step" whenever he decides to return to football.