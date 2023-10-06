Paul Pogba anti-doping counter-analysis also tests positive as Juventus midfielder faces threat of lengthy ban

The counter-analysis carried out on the drugs test failed by Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba in August has also come back positive.

The France international first tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone following a Serie A game against Udinese on August 20. He spent 90 minutes on the bench that day, but was called in for testing.

Pogba has been serving an indefinite suspension since then, with all parties waiting on the outcome of analysis on a second sample.

That has also come back positive, though not for testosterone, meaning that some big decisions now need to be made on the 30-year-old’s future. Pogba is under contract with Juventus through to the summer of 2025.

He committed to that deal when rejoining the club as a free agent in 2022 – with the World Cup winner returning to Turin for a second spell after six years at Manchester United.

Pogba is said to be working on a €7 million (£6m/$7m) a year salary, but that agreement could be ripped up if he is found guilty of doping offences at a sporting trial and gets stung with a lengthy ban.

Pogba reportedly failed his initial drugs test as a result of medication he took during Juve’s pre-season tour of America – which was not prescribed by the club’s medical staff.

Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri remains in the dark when it comes to what happens next, telling reporters when quizzed on the latest failed test: “I didn’t know about the confirmation, I am sorry. We are waiting for what’s coming next, it’s useless to comment now.”

Pogba has taken in just 12 appearances for Juventus since re-joining the club, with injury problems proving difficult to shake during the 2022-23 campaign.

He had been hoping for a change of fortune this season, but now finds himself back on the sidelines and facing up to an uncertain future.