Paul Mullin on standby list for Wales' upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers as Rob Page insists Wrexham striker is just 'one step away' from first international cap - despite punctured lung injury worry.

Wrexham star Paul Mullin has been kept on standby list for Wales' upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games.

Mullin in standby list for Wales national team

Page saw Mullin in action last season

Suffered a punctured lung in pre-season

WHAT HAPPENED? Wales manager Rob Page confirmed that he has kept the Wrexham star striker on the standby list for the Welsh squad ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifying game later this month.

Page revealed that he had the opportunity to catch Mullin in action for the Red Dragons in an FA Cup clash against Sheffield United last season and had also spoken to Jack Lester, who is currently serving as an assistant in the Welsh national team and was the first-team coach at Sheffield last season. Lester apparently spoke highly of the Wrexham forward which prompted Page to include him in the standby list for the national team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Page said, "Paul is on standby for the squad. I watched Paul Mullin against Sheffield United last year, and Jack Lester – my coach, who was at Sheffield United at the time – sang his praises.

Article continues below

"We’ve had a few conversations about Paul, so the next step is he’s now on standby and he’s one step away. We monitor the Welsh players, and Paul is certainly one we’ve taken note of – and he deserves that. This is the next step of his development."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin enjoyed a dream campaign with Wrexham last season scoring 38 league goals in 46 appearances and helping his club clinch promotion to League Two. The 29-year-old did not have an ideal start to the new season as he suffered a punctured lung while playing in a pre-season match against Manchester United. But the player has returned to action since then and has already netted twice in five matches for the Welsh club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wales are set to face Gibraltar in an international friendly on October 11 before facing Croatia four days later in the Euro qualifiers.