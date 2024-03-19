How to watch today's Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to watch the NBA match between Ottawa Senators vs Boston Bruins, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Boston Bruins will host the Ottawa Senators after Charlie Coyle's outstanding performance, which included two goals in a dramatic 6-5 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers. With the stellar 15-3-3 record inside the Atlantic division, the Bruins are currently in first place with a 40-14-15 record. The Bruins are ninth in the league in penalties, with an average of 9.7 per game.

The Ottawa Senators, who are 28-34-4 overall and 11-6-2 in Atlantic Division games, have also played many close games, going 7-8-4 in games decided by a single goal.

As both teams get ready for their second meetings of the season, the Bruins will want to repeat their 3-2 overtime win, which was led by Coyle's excellent performance.

Ottawa Senators vs Boston Bruins: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Boston Bruins will take on the Ottawa Senators in a high-voltage NHL match on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The action will take place at 7:00 pm EDT at TD Garden in Boston, USA.

Date Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm EDT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, MA, USA

How to watch the Ottawa Senators vs Boston Bruins NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the United States looking to watch the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins can catch all the action on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Fans in Canada can watch the game on RDS2 and TSN5, which offer in-depth coverage for people who speak French and English.

Ottawa Senators vs Boston Bruins Team News

Ottawa Senators Team News

In the last few games, the Ottawa Senators have been dealing with a string of injuries. Josh Norris, a key forward, will miss the rest of the season because of his upper-body injury. Along with Norris, forward Rourke Chartier is also out with an upper-body injury, which makes the Senators' scoring goal even worse.

Defensemen Travis Hamonic is also still out with an injury that hasn't been made public. Forwards Matthew Highmore and Zack MacEwen are also hurt, with upper-body and lower-body injuries, respectively.

These absences make it harder for the Senators to fight in the NHL, they'll need to have depth and resilience on their rosters for this game.

Boston Bruins Team News

The Boston Bruins are navigating the difficulties of the NHL season while dealing with a string of losses. Due to personal issues, forward Milan Lucic is still out of the line-up, which means the team is missing his seasoned presence and physicality on the ice.

The Bruins' defense is further disrupted by the absence of defenseman Derek Forbort due to an undisclosed injury and forward Pat Maroon due to a back injury. To make matters worse, forward Matthew Poitras hurt his shoulder, which makes the team's forward ability even worse.

The Bruins face more challenges as a result of these absences in their quest to keep their league-leading advantage, underscoring the importance of depth players stepping in for them and helping the team succeed.

Head-to-Head Record

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins in the NHL matches: