The end for Nuno Tavares at Arsenal? Defender close to Premier League loan move which includes option to buy

WHAT HAPPENED? After falling out of favor once more under Mikel Arteta this summer, the 23-year-old defender looks to be heading north to join up with Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest side for the 2023/24 campaign. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Tavares's loan agreement will have an option-to-buy agreement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In what has been a difficult time ever since arriving in north London, the former Benfica man enjoyed a stellar loan spell with Marseille last season, making 31 appearances and even scoring 6 goals along the way. He has, however, only made 13 starts in the Premier League for the Gunners throughout his time at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAVARES?: The Portuguese youngster is said to have already informed parent club Arsenal of his desire to join Nottingham Forest and the deal looks set to be complete soon.