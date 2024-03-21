What to know about North Carolina State vs Texas Tech NCAA March Madness game

Now that the full bracket has been released for the NCAA tournament one of the interesting games to keep an eye on during the first round will be No. 11 North Carolina State vs No. 6 Texas Tech.

Both NC State and Texas Tech appear to be entering the tournament riding waves of momentum that have all signs pointing to an entertaining affair.

The Wolfpack are coming off a spectacular run that ended with them lifting the ACC conference trophy after a string impressive performances from big man DJ Burns Jr.

Texas Tech on the other hand recorded huge win towards the end of the season against the Baylor Bears and BYU Cougars thanks to their superb shooting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch No. 11 North Carolina State vs No. 6 Texas Tech in the NCAA, plus plenty more.

North Carolina State vs Texas Tech: Date & start time

Date Thursday, March 21, 2024 Start time 9:40 p.m. ET / 7:40 p.m. PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, PA

Where to watch North Carolina State vs Texas Tech on TV & stream live online

The No. 11 North Carolina State vs No. 6 Texas Tech game will air on CBS If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream the game is through the Paramount Plus service.

With all base subscriptions starting at $5.99/month and a flexible, rolling membership, Paramount plus is the perfect option for catching March Madness and other sports as well. You can cancel anytime and change your subscription to fit your routine.

North Carolina State vs Texas Tech team news

North Carolina State team news

The Wolfpack are coming off their first conference tournament title since 1987 and will be looking to keep the good times rolling with a strong tournament run. NC State finished in the bottom of the conference before winning five games in five days during the tournament thanks to their thanks to some breakout performances on offense.

Fifth-year guard DJ Horne leads the team with 16.9 points per game on 44.2 percent shooting from the field, 41.3 percent from 3-point range and his leadership will be crucial if the Wolfpack hope to become one of this season's Cinderella stories.

Texas Tech team news

Texas Tech is now a much different squad than the one that nearly won the National Championship back in 2019. Not only is head coach Grant McCasland making his NCAA Tournament debut after taking over as head coach in March of 2023, but the strength of the team has completely flipped.

The previous version of the Red Raiders was known for having a suffocating defense, although this era of the team has been carried by strong offensive play. Pop Isaacs leads the team with 15.9 points per game and five other players have all averaged more than 10 ppg.

More NCAA March Madness basketball news and coverage