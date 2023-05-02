No Christian Pulisic for Chelsea! Frank Lampard drops USMNT star from Blues squad entirely for Arsenal clash

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has been dropped from the squad to face Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

USMNT star missing from squad

No injury reported

Chelsea aiming for first win since March 7

WHAT HAPPENED? Lampard is aiming to guide Chelsea to their first win since beating Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in March. However, Pulisic is missing from the squad entirely, with Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling starting, and Mykhailo Mudryk, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz on the bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have been in a rancid run of form and have lost their last three league fixtures, against Wolves, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Brentford. Pulisic has struggled with injuries this season and was on the bench against the Bees, although he did not come on.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues have five more games this season after Tuesday's London derby; they face Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle.