The New York Red Bulls are through to the MLS Eastern Conference Finals after defeating crosstown rivals New York City FC 2-0 Saturday evening at Citi Field in Queens. Dante Vanzeir sparked the win as he assisted and then scored to book the Red Bulls first trip to the Conference Finals since 2018.

Despite playing the first Hudson River Derby playoff match at one of NYCFC's two home stadiums in CitiField, it was the away team that got thing started early. Felipe Carballo's opener came in the 16th minute, with the Uruguayan midfielder smashing in a belter of an effort from distance to hand the Red Bulls an early lead. Vanzeir, who assisted the opening goal, doubled their lead off a corner kick, finding a loose ball near the front post and tapping home in clinical fashion.

A contentious final 45 minutes saw each team push for scoring opportunities, but an additional goal never arrived. Despite the result, NYCFC statistically dominated the match with 64.7 percent possession and 25 shots to the Red Bulls' eight. NYCFC had an xG advantage of 2.8 to their opponent's 1.1. Still, the home side's lack of a clinical edge would prove costly and ultimately handed New York the win.

The Red Bulls continue to surprise this postseason, as this victory followed their upset of reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in Round 1, where they defeated them in two matches in their best-of-three series.

RBNY will now face the winner of No. 9 Atlanta United vs. No. 4 Orlando City next weekend, with a location and time to be determined. If the Five Stripes can defeat Orlando, the Red Bulls will host them in the Conference Final, but if the Lions find victory Sunday, they will host.

The winner of the Conference Final will earn a berth in MLS Cup, 2024 on Saturday, Dec. 7.