NBA star Russell Westbrook joins Leeds United takeover group as another huge name signs up to ambitious 49ers Enterprises project

NBA star Russell Westbrook has been revealed as a member of the US consortium taking over Leeds United following their Premier League relegation.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Independent, Westbrook — who Forbes list as the 14th-highest paid athlete in the world — has followed in the footsteps of American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in becoming a minority stakeholder in Leeds following the takeover of American consortium 49ers Enterprises (the financial arm of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers). “I was lucky enough to have conversations with some of the partners in this deal, who already have ownership, the 49ers," said Westbrook, whose small stake will be beefed up by 49ers' acquisition of Andrea Radrizzani’s majority 56% share.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier this week, Spieth provided a significant update on the ownership situation, telling Sky Sports "It's done." He added: "Myself and Justin (Thomas) with a minority stake. The 49ers beat my Cowboys every year, so if you can't beat 'em, join 'em!" The addition of Westbrook to the star-studded list of names associated with the project adds another level of glamour to the ambitious project, which will see 49ers Enterprises acquire the club in a deal worth £170 million ($214m).

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Leeds are experiencing a transitional period as new head coach Daniel Farke attempts to ready his squad for a first Championship season since their title-winning 2019-20 campaign. The ownership situation makes things even more uncertain, although it seems as though the takeover deal is all but completed.