Morocco vs Niger live streams: How to watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualification soccer for free and without cable

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Morocco vs Niger Match Preview

Morocco host Niger in Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with the Atlas Lions looking to extend their lead at the top of Group A under coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

Morocco arrive in strong form domestically, having won both of their qualification matches so far. Back-to-back victories against Gabon and Lesotho have given the squad real momentum heading into this fixture.

The summer's World Cup remains a reference point for Moroccan football. The Atlas Lions reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup before falling 2-0 to France in July, a result that stung but left the national programme with its reputation firmly intact.

Niger come into this match in a difficult position. Nabil Neghiz's side sit third in the group and have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, that sole victory coming against Lesotho in qualification.

The head-to-head record offers Morocco further confidence. These two sides met in World Cup qualification last year, with Morocco winning 5-0 at home before claiming a 2-1 victory away in Niger.

For full details on how to watch Morocco vs Niger live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

Team News and Injury Latest

Morocco are managed by Mohamed Ouahbi, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Niger head coach Nabil Neghiz is also without confirmed squad details at this stage. Updates on availability for the away side will follow as the match approaches.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The most recent meeting between these sides came in World Cup qualification on September 5, 2025, when Morocco beat Niger 5-0 at home. Earlier that year, Morocco also won 2-1 away in Niger on March 21, 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, Morocco have won four and lost none, with Niger's only positive result coming in a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations group-stage draw. Morocco have scored 12 goals and conceded one across those five meetings.

Morocco have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 friendly draw with Mali on October 4, following consecutive qualification wins against Lesotho (2-0) and Gabon (2-0). Prior to those, Morocco lost 2-0 to France in the World Cup quarter-finals in July before beating Canada 3-0 in the last eight. Across the five matches, Morocco scored eight goals and conceded three.

Niger have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Algeria on October 6. The only win in that run came against Lesotho (2-1) in qualification, while losses to Gabon (2-0) and Mauritania (1-0) reflect a difficult recent stretch. Niger scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.