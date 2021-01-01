Modric becomes most-capped Croatia player of all time

The Real Madrid midfielder broke the record previously held by longtime Shakhtar Donetsk defender Darijo Srna

Luka Modric became the most-capped Croatia player of all time with his start against Cyprus in a World Cup qualifier.

Modric equalled Darijo Srna's record earlier this week and he passed the defender's mark on Saturday by making his 135th appearance for his country.

The Real Madrid midfielder has become one of his country's greatest ever players since earning his first cap in March 2006.

Modric's international career

After making his debut in 2006, Modric has gone on to play 135 times for Croatia, scoring 16 goals while playing at three European Championship and three World Cups.

The midfielder's finest hour came in 2018 when he led Croatia to their first World Cup final, where they fell short in a 4-2 defeat to France.

For his efforts, though, Modric won the Golden Ball as the World Cup's top player and would later win the Ballon d'Or.

Still vital for Real Madrid

Though he is now 35, Modric has proven to still be a key figure for Real Madrid this season.

Modric has made 36 total appearances for the Blancos in 2020-21, 31 of which have been starts.

Speaking after his side's Champions League win over Atalanta earlier this month, Modric said: "I’m 35 but I feel like I’m only 27. I feel great."

