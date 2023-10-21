WATCH: Goodbye Michael Bradley! Legendary USMNT midfielder receives incredible sendoff ahead of kickoff in final Toronto FC match

Legendary U.S. men's national team midfielder Michael Bradley was given a brilliant sendoff ahead of his final Toronto FC match Saturday.

Bradley set to retire, playing final match

Made 288 MLS appearances

Former USMNT captain

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Toronto's match against Orlando Saturday, Bradley brought his family onto the pitch and was given a moment of applause by the supporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bradley and Toronto FC have no chance to qualify for the 2023 MLS playoffs on Decision Day Saturday, but the former USMNT star will look to end his career on a high note.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRADLEY? Retirement awaits the 36-year-old and we await to see what the future holds for him. It's very likely we'll see him pop up as a manager at some point in the future, much like his father, Bob.