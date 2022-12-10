Fired-up Messi labels Weghorst a 'fool' after Argentina's heated World Cup quarter-final victory over the Netherlands

Lionel Messi interrupted an interview to call Wout Weghorst 'a fool' after the World Cup quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina.

Messi calls Weghorst a 'fool'

Slammed Louis van Gaal

Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi was speaking to a reporter after the match when Weghorst passed by him and the Argentina skipper suddenly snapped, interrupting the interview to say: "What you looking at, fool? Go on, get out of here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi also hit back at Louis van Gaal after the hard-fought win as he added: "Van Gaal says that they play good football, but what he did was put on tall people and hit long balls."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste will hope to make it to the final for the second time in eight years when they face Croatia in the semis on December 13.