Messi reveals when he will return ‘home’ to Barcelona as PSG contract extension saga drags on

Chris Burton
|
Lionel Messi Barcelona 2014-15Getty
L. MessiBarcelonaPSGPrimera DivisiónLigue 1

Lionel Messi has revealed that he does intend to return “home” to Barcelona at some stage, but only after heading into retirement.

  • Argentina left Camp Nou in 2021
  • Shattered records during time in Catalunya
  • Deal in France continues to run down

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has seen a Camp Nou comeback touted ever since financial difficulties in Catalunya forced him to sever ties with Barca as a free agent in 2021. Messi completed a switch to Paris Saint-Germain at that stage but has continued to generate talk of a return as his contract in France runs down towards the summer of 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fresh terms are, however, expected to be signed at Parc des Princes – while there is plenty of speculation to suggest that Messi will head to MLS at some stage – and he has told Diario Ole of plans to head back to Spain: “When I finish my career, I will return to live in Barcelona, it's my home.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have always left the door open for Messi to rejoin their ranks, with club president Joan Laporta stating on a regular basis that he would like to have the Argentine back – while Xavi, a former team-mate of the World Cup winner, now fills the managerial hot seat at Camp Nou.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi Barcelona 2021Getty Images

Lionel Messi Barcelona 2017-18Getty Images

Lionel Messi PSG 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? With Messi seemingly ruling out any possibility of returning to Barca in a playing capacity, his record for the Blaugrana appears set to remain at 672 goals through 778 appearances – with 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League collected over the course of those outings.

Editors' Picks