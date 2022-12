Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has won the Golden Ball at the 2022 World Cup after being named the tournament's best player.

Argentina win World Cup

Messi named best player

Scored seven goals in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has scooped the 2022 World Cup Golden Ball award after captaining his side to victory in Qatar. The PSG superstar scored seven goals at the tournament, including a brace in the final, and picks up the award for the second time in his career.

More to follow...