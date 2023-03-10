The BBC is running out of replacements for Gary Lineker after several presenters confirmed they will not work for Match of the Day this weekend.

Lineker taken off Match of the Day by the BBC

Fellow pundits have also pulled out

BBC struggling to find replacements

WHAT HAPPENED? The BBC is struggling to find presenters for Match of the Day after axing host Gary Lineker from his role amid a disagreement over his social media usage. Fellow pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer have since announced they will not be appearing on the programme on Saturday in support of Lineker. Alex Scott, Micah Richards, Jermaine Jenas and Mark Chapman have also confirmed they will not work on the programme either on Saturday, leaving the BBC scratching around for potential presenters.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was not surprised to see Wright pull out after the announcement that Lineker was stepping aside. The former Manchester United defender also thinks the BBC are in a very tricky position now. He wrote on Twitter: "I had no doubt Ian Wright would do that! Who the hell is going to go on now!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The BBC are yet to confirm who will replace Lineker ahead of Saturday's broadcast and have come in for heavy criticism for axing the former England striker. Support for Lineker has meant potential replacements have been quick to rule themselves out of the running to host the programme already, and the BBC will surely find it difficult to locate any presenters willing to take the job given the criticism they are likely to face.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Match of the Day is due to air on Saturday night and will feature highlights from the day's Premier League games involving Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and defending champions Manchester City.