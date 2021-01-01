Mata unsure over Man Utd future as contract nears end

The veteran Spain international could be facing his last few days as a United player, although boss Solskjaer revealed that talks are in place

Manchester United star Juan Mata admits he still does not know whether he has a future at the club - but he is not looking any further than Wednesday's Europa League final against Villarreal.

Mata enjoyed a rare start for the Red Devils on Sunday and marked the occasion by scoring from the spot before being replaced by teenager Hannibal Mejbri towards the end of his side's 2-1 victory over Wolves.

But after seven and a half seasons at Old Trafford, it is unclear whether the Spain international will renew his contract beyond this summer.

What was said?

"I don't know," the midfielder said to BT Sport when asked whether he would stay with United.

"In three days we have a very important game which is where my mind is. I still feel I can play good football.



"It is not the moment now to speak about it. I know what I want, I am happy with how I feel physically and mentally and I am still happy to play football for some years."

Solskjaer's opinion

"We are talking to Juan," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated to BT Sport after the final whistle.

"It is a bit what he wants as well. I don't give him enough game time but he such a professional and top quality. We will have a discussion."

Solskjaer also registered his happiness with a much-changed United side on Sunday, with the Reds ultimately finishing five points clear of third-placed Liverpool in second.

"Very happy. Proud of them. They took the ball well, created chances and got the win they deserved," he added, while referencing his team's unbeaten away record throughout the 2020-21 season.

"Our home form then hasn't been the greatest but what an achievement. To go a season undefeated away is something to be proud of."

