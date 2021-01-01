Martinez 'open to all directions' when he leaves Bayern Munich

The Spaniard says he will hold off on making a final decision regarding his future until the summer

Javi Martinez has insisted that he will be "open to all directions" after his Bayern Munich departure at the end of the season.

Martinez will officially leave Allianz Arena when his contract expires in June, having spent the last nine years of his career with the German champions.

The 32-year-old has won all the top honours in the game during his time with Bayern, but has yet to decide on his next move, with his focus currently locked on wrapping up the 2020-21 campaign in strong fashion.

What's been said?

"I'm open to all directions and am looking for the best option for myself," Martinez told Kicker of his future plans. "I don't know yet, I will make this decision at home in Ayegui this summer.

"First I will concentrate on the last two games and my farewell."

Asked how long he wants to continue playing at the highest level, the Spaniard added: "My legs decide. One year, three, 10? Take a look. But I also want to be physically well after my career is over."

Martinez's career at Bayern

Martinez became the most expensive signing in Bayern's history when he joined from Athletic Club for €40 million (£35m/$49m) back in 2012.

The World Cup winner has since racked up 266 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga giants, while also contributing 14 goals and 11 assists.

Martinez has picked up 22 trophies in total with Bayern, including nine league titles and two Champions League crowns.

Who else is leaving Bayern this summer?

Martinez is not the only influential figure set to walk through the Allianz Arena exits this summer, with Bayern having also decided against handing veteran defender Jerome Boateng a contract extension.

David Alaba will also be departing as he seeks to undertake a new challenge away from Germany, while head coach Hansi Flick is due to be replaced by RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann.

