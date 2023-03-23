Martin Zubimendi suggests he would snub Arsenal for a second time if summer transfer approach were made

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has suggested that he would snub Arsenal for a second time if a summer transfer approach were received.

Midfielder starring for Sociedad

In no rush to leave Spain

Gunners credited with interest

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 24-year-old emerged as a top target for the Gunners during the January window, with the Premier League leaders reportedly prepared to trigger his £53 million ($65m) release clause. Zubimendi was, however, to make it clear that – having signed a two-year contract extension in October 2022 – he had no desire to make a mid-season switch elsewhere.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zubimendi has told Sport of the speculation he generated regarding supposed interest from England: “Rumours, rumours, because I told my agent that I didn’t want to hear anything, especially in winter. Leaving Real Sociedad aside with the season we are having would be illogical. I am very happy here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zubimendi has helped Sociedad to fourth spot in the Liga table, with Champions League qualification there to be shot at, and hinted that any moves for him over the summer will be knocked in the same direction as those which emerged during the winter. He added when asked what the immediate future could hold for him: “I look forward to a quiet summer. Like the others and nothing.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal may not be tempted to rekindle their interest in Zubimendi as, after finding him to be out of reach in January, they were able to bolster their midfield ranks by prising Italy international Jorginho away from Chelsea.