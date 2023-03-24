Marcus Rashford STALLS on signing new Man Utd contract talks amid fears new owners won't give him more than £300k-a-week due to 'Cristiano Ronaldo rule'

Chris Burton
|
Marcus Rashford celebrate second leg Manchester United Betis 2022-23.Getty
Manchester UnitedM. RashfordPremier League

Marcus Rashford is reportedly stalling on the signing of a new contract at Manchester United due to takeover uncertainty and the ‘Ronaldo rule’.

  • Forward tied to terms through to 2024
  • No extension put in place as yet
  • Has been linked with Barcelona and PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international forward, who is a home-grown product of the Red Devils’ famed academy system, is only tied to a deal through to the summer of 2024. No fresh terms have been put in place as yet with a 25-year-old star that has enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2022-23 – with 27 goals recorded through 44 appearances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are eager to thrash out an extension, but they are currently caught up in a takeover saga that could lead to the Glazer family passing ownership of the club onto the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani. With questions hanging over the direction in which United are heading, The Sun reports that Rashford will continue to bide his time on the contract front.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is also being suggested that Rashford is concerned that the so-called ‘Cristiano Ronaldo rule’ at Old Trafford could restrict the next offer put to him by United. The Red Devils had their fingers burned by Portuguese superstar Ronaldo – who was collecting £480,000-a-week prior to his release in November 2022 – and the Premier League giants are now said to have a £300,000 salary cap in place that would likely need to be broken in order to retain Rashford’s services.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Nem lassít a Manchester United csatára, Marcus RashfordGetty Images

Marcus Rashford Man Utd 2022-23Getty Images

Marcus Rashford Cristiano RonaldoGetty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? If Rashford decides against committing to a new deal, then he will be free to speak with suitors outside of England from January 2024. The likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have previously been credited with interest in the versatile forward, who has 73 Premier League goals and 51 England caps to his name.

