Under-fire Marcus Rashford becomes youngest ever Man Utd player to reach Premier League milestone as Erik ten Hag keeps the faith

Marcus Rashford creates history after becoming youngest ever Man Utd player to reach Premier League milestone as Erik ten Hag keeps the faith.

Rashford named in starting XI vs Luton

Became the youngest Man Utd player to reach 250 league appearances

Ten Hag chose to keep faith in the misfiring striker

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international was named in United's starting XI against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon by the Dutch manager which made him the youngest player in Red Devils' history to clock 250 Premier League appearances at the club. The 26-year-old forward beat club legend Ryan Giggs by 156 days in reaching this milestone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a scintillating 2022-23 season, where Rashford scored 32 goals across all competitions, he has hit a wall. The forward has scored just one goal in the Premier League this season and a red card in United's latest 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League last Wednesday further compounded his troubles.

Ten Hag admitted that "he's not in his best form", yet decided to pair him up with Rasmus Hojlund upfront, who is also struggling for goals and has not been on target in the league despite raking up over 550 minutes.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford will hope to break his eight-match barren run with a goal against Luton on Saturday at Old trafford to fire United to the three points.