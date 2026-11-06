'We created problems for ourselves!' – Marco Silva speaks out on Benfica performance after maintaining 100% European record

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Benfica head coach Marco Silva praised his side's control while warning against self-inflicted mistakes following their 3-1 UEFA Europa League win over Lech Poznan. Defender Alessandro Circati also highlighted his growing adaptation as the Portuguese giants preserved their perfect European record.

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Silva leads Benfica to perfect Europa League start

Benfica manager Marco Silva oversaw a fourth consecutive victory in the UEFA Europa League league phase as his side defeated Polish opponents Lech Poznan 3-1 at the Estádio da Luz. First-half dominance was rewarded through Rafa Silva's opener, before Gianluca Prestianni and Georgiy Sudakov sealed the points.

The result cements Benfica in 1st place in the 2026–27 UEFA Europa League standings with a perfect record of 12 points from four matches.

The Eagles lead the table on goal difference (+10) tied with Bournemouth and Ferencvaros, having scored 13 goals and conceded just three.

Silva analyzes tactical control and self-inflicted mistakes

Speaking after the match, Silva offered a balanced assessment of his side's performance, acknowledging that European home games are rarely straightforward. "We always expect a tough game. When playing at home, you know you might be favourites, but you never expect an easy match," Silva stated.

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"We controlled the game very well in the first half... when we did press, we did it well."

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However, Silva admitted their concentration slipped after Leo Bengtsson pulled a goal back for Poznan. "We started the second half in the same way and scored a second goal, but unfortunately we made a mistake and gave them hope... The important thing is that we won, deservedly. That's four wins in the Europa League, and that's the main thing," he added.

Circati highlights growing chemistry and defense under pressure

Defender Alessandro Circati echoed his manager's thoughts, pointing out how the squad dealt with periods of pressure before regaining authority on the pitch. "I think it was an overall positive performance. There were moments when we came under pressure, but that's part of the game," Circati told UEFA.

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"Perhaps we dropped off a little, allowing them to build momentum. But if you look at the match as a whole, I think we were the superior side."

The center-back also expressed delight at his personal progression. "I'm very happy here and feel I'm settling in really well. With every week and every game I play, I feel I'm building stronger connections with my team-mates," Circati added.

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Benfica build momentum toward automatic qualification

Having navigated four rounds without dropping a point, Silva's side have put themselves in prime position to secure direct passage into the round of 16.

The manager will look to eradicate late defensive lapses while maintaining the squad's high-pressing intensity in upcoming matches.

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Benfica now prepare to carry their formidable European form into domestic action before returning to continental duties.