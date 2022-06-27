Mane takes vacant No.17 jersey as Bayern Munich reveal new signing's squad number

The Senegal forward has joined the Bundesliga champions from Liverpool and is looking forward to opening a new chapter in his career

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Sadio Mane will be taking their No.17 shirt following his transfer from Liverpool.

The Senegal international forward has joined the reigning Bundesliga champions in a €41 million (£35m/$43m) switch from Premier League heavyweights.

He had spent six productive years at Anfield, scoring 120 goals while landing Champions League and Premier League titles, but has now signed a contract that runs through to 2025 in Germany and is ready to open an exciting new chapter in his career.

Article continues below

What number shirt will Mane wear at Bayern Munich?

After completing a protracted pursuit of Mane, Bayern have announced that Mane will be their new No.17.

Explaining the decision to take that shirt, Mane has told the club’s official website: “I picked out 17 from the free jersey numbers at FC Bayern and aim to celebrate many successes with my team and this number.

“Now I'm really looking forward to starting preparations for the season with my new team-mates very soon.”

Mane’s squad number history

Mane spent the last four years wearing No.10 at Liverpool, having initially taken No.19 upon joining them from Southampton in 2016.

He also had 10 on his back with the Saints and across three years in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg.

His senior career began in France with Metz and he wore their No.33 and No.21 jerseys before moving on.

Who has previously worn No.17 for Bayern Munich?

The No.17 shirt was up for grabs at Bayern following the departure of French midfielder Michael Cuisance to Venezia.

World Cup winner Jerome Boateng had filled that spot for the best part of 10 years prior to that, while he inherited the number from former Netherlands international midfielder Mark van Bommel.

Further reading