Manchester United vs Newcastle United : Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United hosts Newcastle United in a tricky fixture for Erik Ten Haag and company.

Erik Ten Haag and company have started their recovery process from the 6-3 bashing they received from arch-rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils will face a huge challenge at the Theatre today battling it out with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United. Fortunately for the home team, their talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo got on the score sheet against Everton and would look to add to his tally if given an opportunity.

A valiant outfit, the Magpies would look to bring their A-game when they arrive at Old Trafford. Eddie Howe would know that Manchester United possesses a deadly attack battery but Newcastle United is no less.

The likes of Calum Wilson and Almiron have already proved themselves and would look to get three points from this fixture once again. Newcastle United have already scored nine goals in their previous two encounters and would look to increase their tally when they face Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United confirmed line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes,Sancho; Ronaldo

Newcastle United XI (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Wilson, Almiron

Manchester United vs Newcastle United LIVE updates

Manchester United's and Newcastle United's upcoming Premier League fixtures

The Red Devils have a hectic October in front of them. First, they host Tottenham Hotspurs' on 20th October before traveling to Stamford Bridge to lock horns with Chelsea on 23rd October. They finish the month with a game against West Ham United at home on 31st October.

The Magpies face Everton next on 20th October. After that Eddie Howe will take his team to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Spurs on 23rd October. Their last fixture of the month is against Aston Villa on 29th October.