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Mauricio Pochettino is yet to officially take his seat in the Old Trafford dugout, but the advice on how to fix Manchester United is already flooding in. Former Red Devils defender Mikael Silvestre has identified a surprise target at Chelsea who could transform the club's fortunes in the January transfer window.

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Silvestre backs swoop for out-of-favour Chelsea starlet

Incoming Manchester United manager Pochettino faces a daunting battle to steer the club clear of relegation danger. Ahead of the January transfer window, former Red Devils defender Silvestre has pinpointed Chelsea teenager Estevao as an ideal early addition.

Despite arriving from Palmeiras for an initial £29 million last summer and making 46 appearances for the Blues, the 19-year-old has started just once in the Premier League under new boss Xabi Alonso this season. That sole start came against United last month, where the Brazil international shone in a 2-0 win that accelerated Michael Carrick's sacking.

What Silvestre said about Estevao

Silvestre, who made 361 appearances at Old Trafford, believes the youngster fits the profile United require. Speaking to Betarades.gr, however, the Frenchman admitted a deal looks unlikely unless Chelsea soften their stance.

"Well, Estevao played against United for Chelsea, and I think he’s shown why he should feature more," Silvestre said. "It looks like he’s going to fight for his place in the team, so I don’t anticipate United making a move for him.

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"But he’s a good player for sure. He’s playing for the national team of Brazil, and I like his style. If he were available, he would be a good signing for United."

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Defensive shortages remain a major headache

Reinforcements in the final third are not the sole priority after United failed to bolster their full-back ranks during the summer. England international Lewis Hall signed a new contract at St James' Park to end transfer speculation, leaving Old Trafford chiefs short of cover amid injury setbacks.

"Lewis Hall had an impressive season with Newcastle, and he’s been on the club’s radar for sure," Silvestre explained. "The club made an attempt to sign him and other fullbacks, but couldn’t get it done.

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"They now have to rely on Luke Shaw, Diego Dalot, on Noussair Mazraoui, and on Patrick Dorgu, who has also been injured for quite some time. So that’s not been helpful either."

Pochettino faces an immediate Anfield test

Before arriving in Manchester, Pochettino must complete his duties as USMNT head coach in Wednesday's CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final second leg against Haiti. He will then take charge of United for the first time away at arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday, November 22.

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Navigating that fierce rivalry with a depleted defence will test Pochettino immediately as he works to steady the club before January.