Manchester City set to complete capture of Velez wonderkid Maximo Perrone

Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone in an £9.3 million deal.

City set to complete signing

Final details ironed out

Perrone will join after Sudamericano U-20

WHAT HAPPENED? GOAL initially reported on City's interest in Perrone in September last year after the teenager shone with his consistent performances since his promotion to the senior squad at Velez. Perrone, whose current deal at Vélez expires on 31 December 2023, had a buyout clause set at €8 million. However, according to TYC Sports, the Premier League outfit have paid around €9.3m for his services.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Perrone was spotted by Gabriel Heinze before he was promoted to the senior team from the academy. A defensive midfielder by trade, he wore the armband, while helping his club reach the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores after getting the better of River Plate and Atlético Talleres before being knocked out by eventual champions Flamengo.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Perrone has been compared with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Real Madrid star Federico Valverde due to his ability to sit deep in midfield and dictate the pace of matches. Currently, he is with the Argentina U-20 side who are participating in the South American U-20 Championship in Colombia. After finishing his international commitments he will travel to England for his medical.

WHAT NEXT FOR PERRONE & MANCHESTER CITY? The player will hope to start against Paraguay in the South American U-20 Championship on Saturday while Pep Guardiola's City take on Tottenham on Thursday in the Premier League at the Etihad.