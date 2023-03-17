Kyle Walker will not face criminal charges for allegedly 'exposing' himself in a bar earlier this month.

A statement from Cheshire Police via The Sun, read: "On 8 March, Cheshire Constabulary was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an alleged incident at a bar in the Wilmslow area. Officers have now concluded enquiries which included speaking to those directly involved.

"A 32-year-old man from Prestbury voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on 16 March. He has been dealt with by an out of court disposal and the matter is now closed."

Walker was under investigation after The Sun published CCTV footage of him in a bar in Wilmslow, Cheshire, allegedly exposing himself to friends and other customers after drinking during a day off from training. City did not punish Walker although he did not start their next two matches after the incident against Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig.

Walker faces Burnley in City's FA Cup quarter-final tie on Saturday and has been named in England's squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.