Manchester City defender Kyle Walker allegedly 'exposes himself in bar' & 'paws at woman's breasts' in shocking CCTV footage

The Sun reports that the England international was caught on CCTV footage allegedly exposing himself in a Manchester bar over the weekend.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker could be in trouble with police after allegedly exposing himself in a bar.

CCTV footage published by The Sun showed Walker out with friends in a Manchester bar on Sunday, and he appeared to be drunk.

In the footage, the England international appears to take down his tracksuit bottoms to expose himself, first to his friends and then within view of a separate group of women.

The Sun report said he "spent 90 minutes downing drinks and dirty dancing with the female friends".

It added he was "pawing at one of his friends' breasts" and kissing her. The woman, according to the report, is not his wife Annie.

Walker and his City team-mates were given two days off by Pep Guardiola after the 2-0 win over Newcastle last weekend. They do not play again until facing Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Guardiola has previously punished players who have been spotted out drinking, with Jack Grealish and Phil Foden left out of his squad after a night out in December 2021. Walker could face disciplinary action from his club in addition to potential enquiries from the police.

Man City did not immediately respond to a request for comment from GOAL.

Walker, 32, landed himself in trouble in April 2020, when the UK was under a strict lockdown less than a month after the coronavirus outbreak, for allegedly hosting a 'sex party' at his home. He apologised for his behaviour.