Man Utd vs Norwich: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Manchester United will hope to restore some measure of pride to their season as the out-of-sorts Red Devils welcome rock-bottom Norwich City to Old Trafford this weekend in the Premier League.
Ralf Rangnick's side have been in rotten form recently, and a defeat last time out to another relegation contender in Everton has further dented their confidence - and the Canaries might fancy their chances of an upset.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Man Utd roster
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson
|Defenders
|Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders
|Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Savage, Iqbal
Forwards
|Ronaldo, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga
It's been a tough year for Manchester United, their bright off-season turned to ash by a term that saw them replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the top to little avail in terms of results, and with Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming left in trophy-less tatters.
Now, results are out of their hands to make the top four - and they'll need to find some form fast to make sure they stay firmly in the European hunt outright.
Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
|Position
|Norwich roster
|Goalkeepers
|Krul, Gunn, McGovern, McCracken
|Defenders
|Aarons, Byram, Gibson, Hanley, Zimmerman, Kabak, Williams, Giannoulis, Tomkinson, Kamara, Omobamidele
|Midfielders
|Rupp, Gilmour, Dowell, Placheta, Normann, Rashica, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, McLean, Gibbs, Springett
|Forwards
|Tzolis, Pukki, Sargent, Idah, Rowe
Even Dean Smith's arrival does not look to have turned the Canaries' fortunes around, but they won't go down without a fight, even as the odds are stacked against them.
A trip to Old Trafford isn't quite the feared prospect it once was, and they will fancy their chances against Manchester United, to give their flagging survival hopes a boost.
Predicted Norwich starting XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; McLean, Normann; Dowell, Lees Melou, Rashica; Pukki
Last five results
|Man Utd results
|Norwich results
|Everton 1-0 Man Utd (Apr 9)
|Norwich 2-0 Burnley (Apr 10)
|Man Utd 1-1 Leicester (Apr 2)
|Brighton 0-0 Norwich (Apr 2)
|Man Utd 0-1 Atletico (Mar 15)
|Leeds 2-1 Norwich (Mar 13)
|Man Utd 3-2 Spurs (Mar 12)
|Norwich 1-3 Chelsea (Mar 10)
|Man City 4-1 Man Utd (Mar 6)
|Norwich 1-3 Brentford (Mar 5)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|12/11/2021
|Norwich 0-1 Man Utd
|6/27/2020
|Norwich 1-2 Man Utd
|1/11/2020
|Man Utd 4-0 Norwich
|10/27/2019
|Norwich 1-3 Man Utd
|5/7/2016
|Norwich 0-1 Man Utd