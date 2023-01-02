Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream United against Bournemouth in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United are eyeing their fourth consecutive win and a possible Premier League third-spot as they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

After moving fourth with a 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, Erik ten Hag's men are now just two points behind third-placed Newcastle who take on leaders Arsenal in a game to be played simultaneously.

Bournemouth started off the New Year with a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, and the Cherries are now struggling with just one win in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Man Utd vs Bournemouth date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Bournemouth Date: January 3, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Jan 4) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

The game has not been selected for broadcast or live streaming in the United Kingdon (UK), but highlights will be available during Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as the teams' official YouTube channels.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Man Utd team news & squad

Lisandro Martinez is in line to start with Luke Shaw moving to left-back despite earning Ten Hag's praise for his centre-back performances in the former's absence. Aaron Wan-Bissaka may continue at right-back should Diogo Dalot miss out again because of his hamstring issue.

Axel Tuanzebe is a long-term absentee, while Jadon Sancho (fitness) and Scott McTominay (illness) are still doubts. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof may have to settle for a place on the bench once again after returning from illness against Wolves.

Having learned his lesson for being late for a team meeting, Marcus Rashford is likely to be reinstated in the XI alongside Antony and Anthony Martial.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Dubravka Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Mengi, Fernandez Midfielders Fernandes, Eriksen, Amad, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Van de Beek, McTominay, Hannibal Forwards Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho

Bournemouth team news & squad

Philip Billing suffered a hip problem in the Palace defeat and it's doubtful the Dane will be risked. As such, Siriki Dembele could step in, while David Brooks and Neto have been passed fit for selection for this game.

Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier are doubts, but Kieffer Moore and Dominic Solanke look set to lead the attack.

Bournemouth possible XI: Travers; Anthony, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Zemura; Cook, Lerma, Dembele; Solanke, Moore