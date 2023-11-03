Man Utd can't catch a break! Red Devils reveal Casemiro injury timeline after Brazilian forced off in Newcastle defeat

Manchester United revealed Casemiro's potential injury timeline after the midfielder was forced off during Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United.

Casemiro picked up a knock against Newcastle

Had to be replaced by Sofyan Amrabat in the second half

Set to miss several weeks of action

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian lasted only 45 minutes in the midweek fixture against the Magpies after picking up a knock. He had to be eventually replaced with Sofyan Amrabat with manager Erik ten Hag later confirming to reporters that it was a forced substitution rather than a tactical one.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have now revealed that the player has picked up a hamstring injury and will be out of action for several weeks. This is a fresh setback for Casemiro as he made a comeback against Newcastle after successfully overcoming an ankle injury that he picked up during the October international break which saw him miss the games against Sheffield United, FC Copenhagen and Manchester City.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The club released an official statement that read: "Casemiro will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during our Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday. The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks."

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen when Casemiro is again available for selection as the club refrained from putting a return date from the injury. However, he is definitely going to miss the Premier League fixture against Fulham on Saturday, followed by the matches against FC Copenhagen and Luton on November 9 and 11, respectively before the international break sets in.