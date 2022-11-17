Man Utd players want Cristiano Ronaldo gone before end of World Cup after interview controversy

The Daily Mail has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has burnt bridges with some of the Manchester United squad and they want to see him gone ASAP.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Daily Mail reports that the United squad feel it would be best for the club to part ways with the Portugal international while he features at the World Cup for Portugal. The younger players in particular are thought to be feeling let down by the 37-year-old, after he hit out at their generation's lack of hunger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news comes after the first instalment of Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV aired on Wednesday night, revealing some scathing opinions of many people associated with United, both past and present. After a brutal review of Ralf Rangnick's time in charge, the Portugal international then claimed that current boss Erik ten Hag lacks respect for him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The ramifications of Ronaldo's outburst on the United dressing room are difficult to hide. Raphael Varane admitted that the controversial interview has had an effect on his team-mates, and a video showing Bruno Fernandes appearing to offer a frosty reception to his team-mate when the pair met up on international duty went viral.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Rangnick came under fire from Ronaldo...

And current head coach Ten Hag couldn't escape criticism either...

The future looks bleak for Ronaldo at Old Trafford...

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? While Ronaldo has been ruled out of Portugal's warm-up game against Nigeria due to a stomach bug, he will look to be fit in time for their World Cup opener against Ghana next Thursday. What the future holds for him at United remains to be seen, although the suggestions are that he may have played his last ever game for the Red Devils.