Man Utd outcast Jadon Sancho in regular contact with Edin Terzic amid Borussia Dortmund transfer rumours as Erik ten Hag stand-off continues

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho remains in touch with Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic amid rumours of him heading back to Germany.

Sancho in touch with Dortmund coach

Could head back to Germany in January

Banished from first-team by Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international has been banished from first-team activities by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after he had a public fallout with the Dutch manager over his performance in training. Ten Hag has reportedly made it clear that Sancho will not return to the main squad unless he issues an apology.

Amid his ongoing tussle with the Red Devils boss, Sancho is reportedly still in touch with Dortmund manager Terzic, and a move back to his former club in January is on the cards, according to Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Bundesliga side may not be able to afford to sign their former player on a permanent transfer, they could opt to sign him on loan in the next window.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's side will be next seen in action on Tuesday in the Champions League when they take on Galatasaray at Old Trafford.