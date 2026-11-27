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Manchester United have reportedly begun planning for life without Bruno Fernandes by identifying Como sensation Nico Paz as a primary long-term target. With the club captain’s current deal set to expire at the end of the season, Old Trafford officials are bracing for the possibility of their talisman moving on.

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United draw up contingency plans as Fernandes stalls

Fernandes has cast doubt over his future at Old Trafford by halting renewal talks ahead of his contract expiring this summer. Despite club officials wanting to retain their 32-year-old captain, the Portugal international has reportedly rejected two extension offers.

In response, United have shortlisted Como playmaker Nico Paz for 2027, according to The Athletic. The 22-year-old Argentina international caught the eye in October when his brace inspired the Italian side to a 4-1 victory over the Red Devils.

Real Madrid buy-back clause complicates Paz pursuit

Landing Paz will prove difficult, with his six goals and eight assists in 16 matches under Cesc Fabregas highlighting his rapid rise. Como bought him from Real Madrid for €6 million (£5m) in 2024, and the Spanish giants hold an €80m (£66m) buy-back option for summer 2027.

According to the report, Paz dislikes the idea of returning to Madrid, where a starring role under Jose Mourinho is not guaranteed, potentially leaving Como free to sell. United hope their storied history and shared agent with manager Mauricio Pochettino will help, though missing Champions League qualification could hurt their chances.

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Fernandes defends his loyalty amid exit rumours

Replacing Fernandes would leave a huge void, given his role as United's chief playmaker since arriving from Sporting in 2020. Previously courted by Al-Hilal and Fenerbahce, the midfielder rejected claims that demands for higher wages or extra years caused the stalemate.

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"The club offered me a new contract, so I think that, from their side, shows that they want me to stay," Fernandes told Sky Sports. "There's no negotiations ongoing, but I've seen people saying that 'he's asked for more money, he's asked for more years'. If I wanted more money, I wouldn't be here.

"I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United. I could have been in a place that is much warmer than Manchester. Two summers ago, three summers ago, last summer, I always had the chance to leave and I always chose to be here."

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Crucial months await as United weigh up options

With talks paused, United face an anxious wait to see if Fernandes reconsiders before his contract expires. Should he leave, Paz's record of 25 goals and 25 assists in 91 Como games will attract rival suitors, making Champions League football vital to United's hopes.