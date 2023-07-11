Man Utd hold Sofyan Amrabat transfer talks as Bayern Munich also consider swoop for Fiorentina star

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Sofyan Amrabat over a potential move to the club this summer.

United interested in Amrabat

Have opened talks

Bayern Munich also hovering

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky, United have opened talks over a deal to sign Amrabat from Fiorentina, although any transfer is only likely to be completed later in the summer window. The Morocco international is also being monitored by Bayern Munich, but they have yet to formalise their interest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat enjoyed a superb 2022 World Cup with Morocco, playing in every game as his country reached the semi-finals, only to lose to France. The 26-year-old only has a year left on his Fiorentina contract, leading to intense speculation over his future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United have seen their budget severely impacted by Financial Fair Play and, as a result, they have been squeezed out of the chase for Arsenal-bound Declan Rice. Amrabat, as a result, may be seen as a cost-effective alternative.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United have already signed Mason Mount this summer but they may hope to conclude a deal for Amrabat too as they bid to strengthen Erik ten Hag's squad.