Erik ten Hag gets his man! Man Utd agree loan deal for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat with purchase option set at €25m

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United have finally agreed a deal with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils will pay a € 10m (£8.5m) fee to take the midfielder on a season-long loan. The transfer will also include a purchase option set at €25m (£21m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fiorentina are already closing in on a replacement for Amrabat. The Italian side have reached an agreement to sign Maxime Lopez from Sassuolo, as reported by Romano.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United have been busy on deadline day. The Red Devils have also signed goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and have also completed a loan move for Sergio Reguilon.