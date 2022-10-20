Man Utd drop Ronaldo for Chelsea clash after forward's walkout against Spurs

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday.

Ronaldo dropped for weekend game

Left 2-0 win vs Spurs early

Ten Hag said he would deal with situation

WHAT HAPPENED? United's midweek win at home to Tottenham ended on a sour note as Ronaldo was caught leaving the pitch before the full-time whistle, having remained an unused substitute for the duration of the contest. The club have since confirmed that he has been dropped from the squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a statement released on the club's website, the news was confirmed: "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

"The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

More to follow.