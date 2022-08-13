WATCH: Man Utd's De Gea makes horrible error to gift Brentford goal

The Red Devils were put in an early hole by the Spaniard, who should have saved a long shot from Jay Dasilva

De Gea allows shot to trickle past him

Brentford add three more afterwards to make it 4-0 in first half

Man Utd in danger of second loss to start season

WHAT HAPPENED? Managing his first away game as Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag watched his side get off to the worst possible start against Brentford.

Mathias Jensen robbed the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo and offloaded it to the hero of last weekend, Josh Dasilva. After being allowed space by the opposing defenders, the 23-year-old sent a tame effort towards goal which somehow slipped through the hands of David de Gea and into the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While often criticised for his shortcomings with the ball at his feet, De Gea has almost always received widespread praise for his shot-stopping ability. But such an error here - when his team need a big performance - could not have come at much of a worse time for the Spaniard.

He then conceded three more before the end of the first half as Manchester United's nightmare worsened.

The Red Devils had already fallen 2-1 to Brighton in their season opener last weekend.