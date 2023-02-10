Man Utd & Chelsea target David Raya opens up on his future after turning down two Brentford contract offers

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has explained why he has rejected two offers to extend his contract at the Premier League team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United and Chelsea are reported to be interested in signing the Spaniard and it seems his future may lie away from Brentford. The Bees have tried to tie the 27-year-old down to a long-term extension, with his current deal running out in 2024, but he says he is not ready to commit to a new contract.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t think it’s the right time to sign a contract at the moment. I’m really, really happy and right now I’m just thinking about doing the best for the team and trying to push for Europe," he told Press Association. "I was offered a new contract last year and one in January but we didn’t reach an agreement. I would like to see what happens in summer, however I’m happy at Brentford.

"For now a new contract is secondary, the most important thing is the team and the games. We’ll see where we are in May. You never know what’s around the corner. There’s nothing I can say about what’s going to happen in the summer. I don’t even know what’s going to happen on Saturday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raya joined Brentford from Blackburn in 2019 when the Bees were in the Championship. Since helping the club get promoted to the Premier League, he has continued to impress in the top-flight, attracting the attention of other teams. However, coach Thomas Frank has warned any suitors that they will have to pay around £40 million ($48m) to sign him this year.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAYA? The shot stopper will hope to help Brentford secure a place in Europe this season, with the team sitting seventh in the Premier League after 21 matches.