Man Utd can challenge for title with Ronaldo, claims Rooney

The 36-year-old Portugal star is back for his second spell at Old Trafford and his former team-mate believes he can make the difference

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has backed the club to battle for the Premier League crown with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the squad.

Ronaldo and Rooney starred together at Old Trafford, winning three consecutive titles between 2006 and the Portuguese's exit in 2009 and also lifting the Champions League in 2007-08.

And with the striker now gearing up for his second spell at the club, his ex-colleague has no doubt that he will prove pivotal to their efforts.

What was said?

“What impact will Ronaldo have? An enormous one, I think he’s still one of the best players in the world," Rooney explained to talkSPORT.

“I think we’ve seen in the game against Ireland that’s what he does, last couple of minutes he scores two goals, two great headers, so he can have a massive impact on this league.”

“I think United are finally ready to go and challenge for the title, and I really feel they have to this year,” Rooney added.

“[Ronaldo’s] going to be a big player, I think he’ll have very big moments in the season and I’m sure he’ll score a lot of goals.”

'Ready to go'

The former Madrid and Juventus star will turn 37 towards the end of the current season, making him an elder statesman in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

But he continues to defy the years with his impeccable physical shape and Rooney believes he will have no problem keeping up with the pace of the English game.

“I follow Manchester United, I want them to do well, and I think it’s great for them that they’ve brought Cristiano back,” he added.

“I think his mentality will rub off on the younger players especially, so I think it’s great timing.

“I think Cristiano will know himself it’s not going to be as simple or as straightforward as it was in Spain or in Italy for him.

“It’s a physical league, he knows, he’s played in it, so I’m sure he’s prepared and he’s ready to go and score goals again for Manchester United.”

