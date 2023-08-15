Man Utd transfer target Benjamin Pavard posts message to Raphael Varane after Wolves winner as he continues to push for move away from Bayern Munich

Manchester United transfer target Benjamin Pavard slid into the comment section of Raphael Varane's Instagram post after his winner against Wolves.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid centre-back was the difference-maker in United's slender 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves on Monday evening. Varane headed home from a cross by Aaron Wan-Bissaka late on, which helped Erik ten Hag's troops to bag the three points despite a lacklustre performance.

The goal scorer took to Instagram after the win to post a picture where he is seen roaring in delight after finding the net along with the caption: "COME ONNNN !!!!! ⚔️❤️"

Pavard was quick to respond to the post with two fire emojis in the comments as several other superstars also joined in to congratulate the 2018 World Cup winner, including his United team-mates Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes.

@raphaelvarane Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is no secret that United want to sign Pavard this summer but have fallen short of Bayern Munich's reported €45m (£39m/$49m) asking price. It is believed that Ten Hag wants more cover for the right-back position as he is not content with either Wan-Bissaka or Diogo Dalot, his two current options. Pavard is pushing to switch to the Premier League but knows that he will be allowed to leave only at the right price after the Bundesliga champions failed to land Kyle Walker from Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT? United will be back in action against Tottenham on August 19 in the Premier League while Pavard might have to reluctantly take the field on the same day against Werder Bremen in Bayern's Bundesliga opener.