Man Utd to put Anthony Martial on transfer list as club loses patience with forward after his apparent Erik ten Hag snub at Bournemouth

- Striker has been at Old Trafford since 2015
- Has struggled for form and fitness at times
- Approaching final year of his contract
WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015 in a transfer that was initially worth £36 million ($45m), with there the potential for that fee to rise as high as £58m ($72m) with add-ons. He made a bright start to life in England, hitting 17 goals in his debut campaign, but has found the target just 16 times across the last three seasons.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martial has struggled for form and fitness throughout much of his time in Manchester and has seen his attitude called into question on a regular basis – with gloves worn on mild days and petulant strops down the tunnel made when being substituted, with Erik ten Hag seemingly snubbed after replacing the mercurial frontman in a 1-0 win at Bournemouth.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The Sun reports that United have now decided to cut their losses on the France international, with the Red Devils set to open themselves up to offers for a player that spent part of last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla and has just over 12 months left to run on his current contract.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty Images
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? United are eager to free up funds and space in their squad that will allow a new No.9 to be acquired in the next transfer window, with the Red Devils being heavily linked with proven goalscorers such as Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani.