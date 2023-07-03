'He should be playing in tier one' – Man Utd sent Amad Diallo message as Sunderland chief confirms he's not expecting youngster to return

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has admitted it will be difficult to re-sign Manchester United's Amad Diallo on loan.

Amad's future up in the air

United may loan him out again

Sunderland unlikely to clinch another deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Amad shone on loan at the Stadium of Light in the 2022-23 campaign, netting 13 goals to help the Black Cats to the play-off places in the Championship, and boosting his hopes of a United first team role in 2023-24. The Sunderland chief admitted that the Ivorian may have outgrown the club and should be playing at a higher level in the coming season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm so happy Amad sat in here at the end of the season with me and Tony [Mowbray] and had a vibrant smile on his face," Speakman told The Northern Echo. "He loved it. Naturally, that's what we want. Can Amad return to Sunderland? I don't think so. He should be playing in tier one, in England, La Liga, Bundesliga, wherever.

"That's the level of player he is. The staff here, the players and supporters have helped him get back on that journey and hopefully that will attract more players to want to come to Sunderland."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As a left-footed right-winger, Amad will likely be behind Antony in the pecking order when he returns to Old Trafford this summer, but he's considered a player with huge potential. United parted with a potential £38 million ($48m) - including add-ons - when signing him from Atalanta in January 2021.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAD? The player, who turns 21 on July 11, will hope to be involved in United's pre-season campaign which gets under way against Leeds in Norway on July 12.